Justin Bieber leaves Harry Styles' ex Olivia Wilde smitten

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriend, seems head over heels in love with Justin Bieber’s singing skills.



The actress and director made her stance clear during the appearance on Subway Takes, the one-minute talk show that is featured on New York subway train.

During the conversation with host Kareen Rahma, the discussion turned to karaoke, and Wilde asserted her point of view that only people who can’t sing should be doing karaoke.

“Good singers shouldn’t do karaoke,” she professed, emphasising why professional singers should not use karaoke, and leave it for amateurs.

“It’s not for them,” she explained.

“They can go get paid to do that. We in the non-good singing community… pay good money to be able to go and sing… badly.”

Queried if the Book Smart director is a good karaoke singer, Wilde replied, “I’m terrible, but that’s the point. I take pride in being booed off, because that’s great.”

She continued by stating, “It doesn’t even matter how good you are, there’s no singer good enough that I want to see them do karaoke well.”

“If you’re Justin Bieber doing karaoke…” Rahma interrupted.

“The greatest singer on Earth!” Wilde proclaimed.

Wilde while making fun of her singing skills said, “I don’t even sing ‘Happy Birthday’ at birthday parties because I’ll ruin it.”

The actress also unveiled her ideal karaoke song: Blondie’s “One Way or Another”.