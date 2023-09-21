Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage at risk as couple brace for 'dramatic shift'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were warned of an impending doom that could cause issues in their marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were warned that they may face the risk of growing apart owing to the dramatic shift their careers have been taking as of late.

A royal source told Closer that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "apart an awful lot these days" which would only exacerbate given Prince Harry’s philanthropic pursuits and Meghan's predicted move to jump into influencing.

The source elaborated that the pair's distance was 'very noticeable' as the former actress often found herself having to "ditch him to work on her celebrity brand" while Prince Harry solely wanted to work on "the charity side of things" which often meant traveling abroad.

The insider revealed that because the couple needed to keep their lavish lifestyle afloat, they needed to partake in their respective careers that could cause them to, circumstantially, live apart, causing trouble in their marriage.

The royal source added: "It's a fairly dramatic shift. There's a lot of talk about how these two could be in danger of gradually growing apart - even if it's been brought about just by circumstance and, as far as Meghan sees it, the need to land big deals to keep their profile up and the money coming in."

This was made apparent when Prince Harry addressed an audience in Japan: "My life is charity—always has been, always will be.

"I’ve been involved in many charities for most of my life, and I get a huge amount of fulfilment giving back to as many people as possible."