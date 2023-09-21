Kirsty Gallacher remains silent regarding brother in law Russell Brand amidst grave allegations?

Kirsty Gallacher has nothing to say about brother-in-law Russell Brand amid serious allegations.



Kirsty returned to social media on Wednesday to share her first post since brother-in-law Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault, and predatory behaviour.

The presenter, 47, has maintained a stoic silence following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches into the comedian's conduct around women at the height of his mainstream TV fame.

But she returned to Instagram on Wednesday with a 46th birthday message for Sky Sports colleague and close friend Natalie Pinkham.

Sharing a photo of the pair at the Ultimate Luxury Travel Related Awards, an event they co-hosted in 2018, she wrote: 'Happy birthday to this special woman, how lucky I am to have you in my life.'

Pinkham reposted the tribute on her Instagram account, adding: 'Love you too KG.'

Gallacher's return to social media comes after a week-long absence as Brand, married to the presenter's younger sister Laura, battles to save his career following an in depth exposé into his actions while working in mainstream TV and radio.