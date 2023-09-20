Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may spend 'years' to get Kate Middleton's forgiveness

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly take years to "heal the hurt" they hurled at Kate Middleton following the plethora of 'personal attacks' launched her way.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe told New! Magazine that the explosive allegations brought by the couple against the Princess of Wales likely caused extensive emotional damage.

He told the outlet: "Some of what Harry and Meghan have said, particularly about Kate, was so personal, and it's going to take years to heal the hurt because of the damage that's been done."

Duncan added: "It's going to take more than an apology to fix the relationships."

For the unversed, it was reported that Meghan, in 2021, made Kate cry over bridesmaids dresses while preparing for the Suits actress’s wedding to Prince Harry.

However, the former actress later claimed that the opposite had happened.

Furthermore, Meghan reportedly claimed of Kate having 'baby brain' while pregnant with her third child Prince Louis, which rubbed the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William the wrong way.

Prince Harry and Meghan went on to make other explosive allegations that emerged in the form of memoirs, interviews and documentaries.