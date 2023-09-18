Thomas Markle claims Meghan Markle controls Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle claimed that Prince Harry has little influence in his marriage with the Suits actress as he laid bare his ongoing strained relationship with his daughter.
In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Thomas detailed the actress' relationship with the Duke of Sussex claiming that she was the one who called the shots rather than the royal.
"I think she has influence on Harry more than he does on her," he said.
Thomas went on to apologise for his strained relationship with his daughter, and said that he wants to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Despite the father-daughter duo not being on good terms, Thomas said that he was more than willing to make amends.
He said: "I am always here for her, I still love her - I'll love her forever."
"That will never change but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace.
"People go to prison for five years and they're forgiven - I didn't do anything. So forgive me I guess.
"I would always apologise for anything I've done wrong. I'm sorry if I have."
