Sydney Sweeney rings in 26th birthday with 80s prom-themed party

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney looks beautiful in her 80s prom-themed birthday party

Sydney Sweeney has celebrated her 26th birthday with a lavish 80s prom-themed party on Sunday.



Taking to Instagram, the Euphoria star dropped the first snap from her birthday bash, showing big mirror balls and pink curtains draped across the ceiling.



The actress shared some more intimate moments from her birthday evening by re-posting her friends’ Instagram stories.

A lit-up dance floor, balloon arches and a white banner with pink text that read 'Syd’s Prom' was seen in the pictures.



Keeping in mind the theme, the birthday girl wore a beautiful bright pink colour mini dress with puffy sleeves.



The Reality actress opted for a voluminous blonde curls and glowy makeup look.

Barbie actress, Ariana Greenblatt shared a video of Sydney blowing candles on her magnificent three-layered cake while other party-goers sang heartfelt birthday song for her.

Among other attendees, Nicola Peltz Beckham was also at the party, as she shared a sweet birthday wish for her friend, Sydney.



She wrote, "Happy birthday beauty! I love you so much."



Sydney rose to fame with her remarkable performance in the HBO drama series Euphoria.