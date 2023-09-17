Billy Miller, 'General Hospital' star, dies at 43

Billy Miller, an actor who was best known for his roles on the soap operas General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful, died on Saturday at the age of 43. The cause of death has not been released.

Miller was born in Los Angeles on September 17, 1979. He began his acting career in the early 2000s, appearing in guest roles on shows such as CSI: Miami and Cold Case.

In 2006, he landed his first major role on the soap opera All My Children. He played the role of Richie Novak for two years before moving on to The Bold and the Beautiful.

Miller joined the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful in 2008 as Billy Abbott. He played the role for two years before leaving in 2010. He returned to the show in 2014 and played the role until 2019.

In 2013, Miller joined the cast of the soap opera General Hospital. He played the role of Jason Morgan until 2017. He returned to the show in 2019 and played the role until 2022.

Miller was also known for his work on the primetime dramas Mistresses and American Housewife.

Following the news of Miller's passing, fans flooded social media with condolences. One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) praised Miller as "one of the best actors" in the series he appeared in.

“I’m so sorry to learn about his death but I won’t forget his wonderful contributions to our favorite soaps!”

Another fan wrote: “My heart is completely broken. Such devastating news to wake up to [...] his light was so, so bright.”

A third said on X: “Wow! It's all I can say. An Amazing talent gone to soon.”