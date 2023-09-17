Hugh Jackman steps out without wedding ring amidst split wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman seen ringless following 27-year marriage split.

Hugh Jackman made his first public appearance on Saturday following the unexpected announcement of his separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

The couple had surprised their fans with the news just a day prior to this sighting.

The 54-year-old X-Men star was observed navigating the streets of New York City, tending to various errands during the early hours of the day.

Notably, Jackman, a prominent figure in both the stage and screen industries, had already removed his wedding ring, as evidenced by his bare left finger.

The recent sighting of Hugh Jackman comes in the wake of his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, who is 13 years his senior at 67, being photographed without her wedding ring in New York City just days prior.

On Friday, Daily Mail confirmed the separation of the couple, who had been together for nearly three decades.

In an official statement obtained by PEOPLE, the couple expressed their gratitude for sharing almost 30 years of marriage and revealed their decision to part ways in pursuit of personal growth.

They emphasized that their family remains their utmost priority and appealed for privacy and understanding during this transitional phase in their lives.

The statement, signed as 'Deb and Hugh Jackman,' was stated to be their sole communication on the matter.



