Shocking! ‘Erratic’ Meghan Markle flips out at ‘drunk’ Prince Harry at birthday bash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged in a heated brawl during the former’s birthday dinner at a restaurant in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The Duke of Sussex marked his 39th birthday in a local bar alongside his wife and close friends on Friday, Sept. 15, following an elaborate celebration with the Invictus Games athletes earlier that day.
According to a report from DesiStarsGirlsFunClub, a bar staff detailed the “unexpected twist” that turned the Sussex’s otherwise pleasant night “sour.”
The pair were reportedly engaged in a heated argument at some point, notably regarding “children and school matters.”
Eye witnesses at the bar took to their social media to share their observations, including their shared concern about the appearance of the Suits alum, described as “looking unusually thin, her complexion appearing unnatural, her teeth seemingly artificial, and her behavior as erratic.”
The birthday boy reportedly consumed six half pints during the celebrations, which presumably played a catalyst in blowing the fuse at the party.
To mark the soirée, Meghan retained the white skinny jeans from her attendance at the volleyball match, pairing it with a red and white pinstriped shirt and nude ballet pumps.
Meanwhile, the Invictus Games mogul decked out in a grey top and dark colored jeans
