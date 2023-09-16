Blac Chyna hits a year of sobriety: ‘Done with alcohol’

Blac Chyna, who has initiated her alcohol-free journey a year ago, is now happily one-year sober and celebrating this milestone.



The reality star who knows recognises herself by her birth name, Angela White, revealed she successfully marked her first year being sober.

“September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety this year taught me a lot about myself,” White wrote on Instagram. “I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol.”

Tokyo Toni (real name Shalana Jones-Hunter), who is White's mother, presented her with flowers and a balloon in one of the photographs that were part of her Instagram post.

She followed the sweet photo with pictures of a celebratory cake that read, “Congratulations on your 1 year sobriety Angela Renee White” and included a sobriety chip.

She acknowledged in the lengthy essay that it had not been simple to accomplish the milestone, but she also promised to keep practicing sobriety and thanked everyone who had supported her on the way.

“Angela White is unstoppable, smart, beautiful, brave, a great mother, and a great friend,” she declared.