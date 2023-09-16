Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott ringless in $1,250 Balenciaga fanny-pack amid financial struggles

Dean McDermott's New Look: No ring, but a pricey $1,250 Balenciaga fanny-pack .

Dean McDermott, estranged husband of Tori Spelling, has been spotted without his wedding ring for the first time.

The 56-year-old Canadian actor was seen in Los Angeles, sporting a $1,250 Balenciaga fanny-pack, perhaps a reflection of their recent financial struggles.

This sighting comes just weeks after he expressed frustration over Tori's decision to make their personal issues public.

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2006, have faced significant challenges in their marriage.

On June 16, Dean McDermott posted on Instagram, announcing their alleged split after 18 years together, only to delete the post shortly afterward, leaving many puzzled about the state of their relationship.

In addition to their marital woes, Tori and Dean have grappled with financial difficulties.

Recently, Tori's ex-husband, Charlie Shahnaian, shared a heart-wrenching moment when Tori learned that her father, TV mogul Aaron Spelling, had bequeathed his entire $600 million fortune to her estranged mother, Candy.

This decision was made in the hope of bringing the family back together, but it ultimately led to Tori's emotional breakdown.



