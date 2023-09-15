Irina Shayk confused between dating Tom Brady and marrying ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk can't seem to choose between Tom Brady or Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk still wants to marry ex Bradley Cooper while dating Tom Brady.



As part of the best-looking love triangle in the world, the supermodel has been spending time with both Cooper and Brady, her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

According to a source, Shayk is still hoping to get married and start a family with The Hangover actor, with whom she shares a 6-year-old daughter named Lea de Seine.

The insider says, “Years have been put into the relationship.”

Cooper and Shayk were spotted together in Italy at the end of August, along with a bold photo session.

However, the Russian model was also seen entering the former New England Patriots player's NYC apartment earlier this week.

Cooper, 48, allegedly started to feel envious of the model's romance with the football cutie, while another insider claims he is simply pleased for his ex.

“[Shayk and Cooper] haven’t been together in so long,” the source states, as per Page Six. “They are co-parents and that’s that. They are best friends. They are happy. Brad really likes Tom, and there is nothing but support.”

According to reports, Shayk, 37, intends to continue hanging out with Brady if Cooper doesn't "lock things down" with her.

But it doesn't seem like she and Brady will get married any time soon either.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who split from model Gisele Bündchen last October, is reportedly not ready to commit to a long-term relationship, according to a different source.

“Brady is not interested in being serious with anyone right now,” the source claimed. “His priorities are his kids and his business interests. There will be more supermodels in his future.”