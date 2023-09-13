Rita Ora faces accusations of insincerity with Primark amidst doubts about her shopping habits

Rita Ora's partnership with Primark, raising concerns about her millionaire lifestyle.

Rita Ora faced criticism and accusations of indifference after announcing her partnership with the international fast fashion giant, Primark.

The collaboration, which was confirmed on Tuesday, revealed her plans to launch a multi-season collection with the brand.

However, her decision swiftly triggered a backlash from fans, given her previous endeavor into sustainable activewear with the brand Human Beings.

Many fans voiced their concerns, accusing Rita Ora of not caring about the environmental impact of fast fashion.

Some even expressed doubts that the globally renowned pop star and millionaire still frequents the budget-friendly high street retailer.

In response to the partnership, one critic stated, "Fast fashion is destroying the planet, or don't you care."

Criticism continued to mount as fans expressed their disapproval of Rita Ora's partnership with Primark, with some asserting that her collaboration with the fast fashion brand contradicted her previous efforts to promote sustainability.

One individual vented, remarking, "Rita Ora who prides herself with her own 'sustainable' line of sportswear making the world a better place just partnered with Primark. She really does not give a f**k."

Another skeptic questioned the authenticity of Rita Ora's connection to Primark, stating, "Yeah right!! When was the last time she shopped at Primark!!!!"

A third observer cast doubt on the extent of her high street clothing collection, asserting, "Nout against Rita in the slightest but shopped there since a teenager?!!

I doubt very much even 5 per cent of her wardrobe is high street clothing, let alone Primark."

Rita shared her history with the brand in an Instagram post, saying, "For as long as I can remember, Primark has been part of my DNA. I've shopped at their stores, along with my friends and family, since I was a teenager."



