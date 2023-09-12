Kylie Minogue reckons ‘not cool’ to be ageist in 2023

Kylie Minogue reflects on ageism following Madonna’s remarks

Kylie Minogue has recently reflected on ageism following Madonna remarks.



In a new interview with Radio Times, Kylie revealed she didn’t deal with age prejudice compared to her contemporaries during her 35-year career in the music industry.

The Australian popstar, who rose to fame with her single Padam Padam, shared her elation to see her music being enjoyed by young people as well.

“There was some of that with ‘Padam’, where it surprised people and went on ‘youth-orientated’ radio,” stated the 55-year-old.

Kylie noted, “But I think we’re in a time where it’s not cool to be ageist. People are over it.”

Kylie comments came after Madonna pointed out that she has been “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny” after facing backlash over her appearance at the Grammy Awards.

Kylie spoke to Radio Times, “What’s really interesting is that it’s the younger people saying, ‘We love the song.’ The current thinking, which is amazing and a breath of fresh air, is that labels are dropping.”

“You can like what you like, be what you want to be. That’s helpful for me right now,” asserted the songstress.

Kylie further said, “Another thing is, I’ve had people say to me, throughout the years, ‘You’ll always just be you’.”

She added, “At different points in my career, whatever age I’ve been, there’s been something to navigate.”