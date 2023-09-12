Kareena Kapoor gives insight into interfaith marriage with Saif Ali Khan

Kareen Kapoor responded to people trolling the age gap between her and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor addressed the criticism around her interfaith marriage with Saif Ali Khan, saying that in a healthy relationship all that matters is 'respect and love.'

In conversation with The Indian Express, the Bollywood diva who is promoting her Netflix debut film Jaane Jaan said, "The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company".

The Jab We Met actress further spoke about being slammed for her 10-year age gap with her husband.



"When has age ever mattered, he is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53," Kareena shared.



The 42-year-old revealed that she never thought about Saif’s age and which faith he follows as she only cared for being in a healthy relationship.

"How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion. What matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other," concluded the actress.



On the work front, Kareena is set to make her OTT debut with highly anticipated film Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh.



The film is an adaptation of the bestselling Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Keigo Higashino.