Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcome second child, Messer Rhys

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark welcome their second child, baby boy Messer Rhys.

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark are overjoyed to announce the arrival of their second child, a baby boy named Messer Rhys.

Schroeder shared the exciting news on Instagram, accompanied by a series of heartwarming photos taken in the hospital.

Baby Messer was born at 12:04 a.m. Pacific time on September 7, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches in length.



In her Instagram announcement, Schroeder expressed her love for her newborn son and humorously added, "Send prayers Hartford doesn’t terrorize him." The couple already has a 2-year-old daughter named Hartford Charlie Rose.

Support and congratulations poured in from Schroeder's former Vanderpump Rules costars, including Katie Maloney and Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark, who tied the knot in 2020, are now relishing the experience of parenting two adorable children.

The exciting news came just a week after the couple announced Schroeder's pregnancy, and they shared their genuine reactions in a video on their family podcast, The Good The Bad The Baby.

In the podcast episode, Schroeder couldn't contain her certainty about the baby's gender, expressing, "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy.

I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe… I don't know how to f------ explain it."



