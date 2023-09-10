Kate Middleton cheers for England at Rugby World Cup Match in France

Kate Middleton made a regal appearance at the Rugby World Cup 2023 Group Stage match between England and Argentina in Marseille, France.



As the patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League, Princess Kate enthusiastically followed the action at Stade de Marseille.



Kate Middleton was appointed as patron of these organizations by Queen Elizabeth in February 2022, taking over the role previously held by Prince Harry.

Prince Harry had stepped back from his royal duties along with Meghan Markle in 2020.

Kensington Palace had confirmed earlier in the week that the Princess of Wales would attend the England vs. Argentina game in Marseille on Saturday.

In contrast, Prince William planned to watch the Wales vs. Fiji group stage match in Bordeaux on September 10. These royal outings coincided with the commencement of the Rugby World Cup in France.

Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales have a friendly rugby rivalry. While Kate serves as patron for the union and league governing the game in England, Prince William has held the position of patron for the Welsh Rugby Union since 2016.

This alignment with their respective roles ties into Prince William's designation as the Prince of Wales by King Charles on September 9, 2022, in his first address as King following Queen Elizabeth's passing.