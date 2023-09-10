Cardi B opens up about her marriage,'never thought i'd marry Offset'

Cardi B discusses offset's Michael Jackson tattoo and unfulfilled dreams.

Cardi B opened up about her marriage to fellow artist Offset in an interview with SiriusXM, shedding light on how she initially had doubts about their long-term compatibility when they first crossed paths.

Despite these early uncertainties, the couple has now been happily married for six years.



Cardi B, known for hits like WAP and her recent release Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion, recounted her initial encounter with Offset.

She admitted that she "never would've thought" they would eventually tie the knot, recalling her first impression when she heard Offset's Migos track, Versace, at a club.

She spoke about the intensity of their romance, stating, "We do be needing that fire."

Cardi B noted that their shared love for family and their unwavering support for each other in their respective careers have been the cornerstones of their successful union.

Described their bond as a "yin and yang for real," highlighting the mutual commitment they have for one another.

Amidst laughter from the show's hosts, the rapper revealed her amusement with Offset's Michael Jackson tattoo, located on his stomach.

She couldn't help but draw attention to it, explaining, "I really need you to see the Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach.

I don't even want to take it there." She further elaborated, "Because it's like, y'all really have to see it, because every single time I, like, y'know, it just be looking at me."

Cardi B continued, "You gotta see that tattoo. Like, I just ... I'm like — The tattoo really be looking at me like, Yeaaaah ... I'm not cappin."



