Danniella Westbrook radiates beauty on her way to Milton Keynes Pride

Danniella Westbrook embraces summer heatwave vibes en route to Milton Keynes Pride on Saturday.

The 49-year-old actress showed off her abs and summer style with a white crop which she wore under a matching tie-dye cream jacket and shorts.

The former EastEnders actress complemented her outfit with a pair of Christian Dior sliders and sunglasses, and she carried her essentials in a Chloe handbag.

Danniella appeared to be in high spirits as she smiled in the taxi while talking on the phone, having taken a train to the event.

This outing followed her revelation that she used to consume '11 bags' of cocaine daily before her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Nonetheless, Danniella looked far removed from her troubled past as she prepared to enjoy a day at the festival.

She took to her Instagram story to share some candid moments from the event, including ones where she fanned herself in an attempt to beat the heat.

During her day at the festival, Danniella also took pictures with her friends, including her pal Mark Byron. Her snaps radiated joy, and Mark playfully commented, 'the gang is back together,' before they both had a thrilling ride on the dodgems.

The former EastEnders actress opened up about her battle with drugs in the past on the Anything Goes with James English podcast last month.

Danniella told how 'no one' knew of the extent of her addiction at the time and confessed she has spent £250,000 on cocaine over the years.

She said: 'I do feel for my kids. When I went on Big Brother my kids were thinking 'oh my God how's she going to be?'