Zooey Deschanel explains what made her return to TV after New Girl

Zooey Deschanel has recently explained what made her return to TV after New Girl ended in 2018.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zooey revealed, “It was a huge undertaking.”

“I couldn’t picture myself getting back into the game like that, especially not right away,” continued the 43-year-old.

Before New Girl, the actress spilled that she was known for her movies, including 500 Days of Summer, Elf and Almost Famous.

Following her series, Zooey thought to take on some movies, explaining, “I thought maybe I would just do movies, or movies and music. I needed to give myself the time to think about how much I could really take that on.”

However, she didn’t let the opportunity pass by after being offered a role as Kelli in the Apple TV+ series, Physical for its third and final season.

“I only do stuff that I’m really excited about,” she told the outlet.

Zooey remarked, “I love the show! … Annie [Weisman], who created the show, is just a super talent. I’m a big fan of Rose Byrne. The whole cast is just so great.”

The actress mentioned that this all added to her “renewed passion” for acting, and to focus on “meaningful projects and collaborations”.