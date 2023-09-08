Alison Hammond’s emotional reaction surfaces amidst Holly Willoughby ‘loneliness’

Alison Hammond shared her emotional reaction to Phillip Schofield's departure from This Morning amid Holly Willoughby's ‘loneliness’.

The TV presenter broke down in tears on the ITV show when they finally addressed Phillip's shock exit.

His co-stars addressed the scandal when the former Dancing On Ice presenter finally broke his silence as he gave a series of bombshell interviews.

Opening the ITV show in June, Dermot O'Leary announced that Phillip's interviews were the "big story of the day" and that they "didn't want to shy away from it". "It's been very difficult for us to cover this story," Dermot admitted. "He's a friend and a colleague."

Dermot and Alison were joined by guests Gyles Brandreth and Sonia Sodha, and the four of them gave their thoughts on the situation.

Alison became visibly emotional as she began to cry and said: "I'm finding it really painful, I loved Phillip Schofield, it's weird because I still love Phillip Schofield, however, what he's done is wrong."

"He's admitted it, he's said sorry, as a family, we're all really struggling to process everything I never know what to say. I remember what my mom said, my mom always said 'use your Bible as your satnav in life Al, in the Bible it says 'he without sin, casts the first stone,' I don't want to say anything bad because I'm in conflict."

Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield's daughters have unfollowed Holly Willoughby on Instagram. Both Molly and Ruby Schofield, who were previously close to Holly, have joined their father in a show of unity against the embattled This Morning presenter, highlighting the deterioration of their once-strong friendship.

Later Holly was seen with her dog Bailey on Friday, appearing visibly lonely and melancholic.