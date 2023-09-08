Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk’s friendship go way beyond ‘co-parenting’

File Footage

Bradley Cooper and his former partner Irina Shayk care for each other as friends that go way beyond co-parenting.



A source spilled to US Weekly, “Bradley and Irina are closer than close. They have a friendship that extends way beyond co-parenting.”

For the unversed, Cooper and Shayk have remained friends even after break up in 2019.

Earlier, Cooper and Shayk were spotted with their six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, as the source revealed that they “go on a trip together every year as a sweet tradition for their little girl”.

“Their daughter goes with them and they get to bond as a family-of-three, shared the insider after their trip sparked her breakup rumours with new beau Tom Brady.

However, Cooper and Shayk were extremely “amicable and a genuine case of them both wanting more independence while making a pact to stay great friends”.

“It’s really none of his business,” stated the source about Shayk and Cooper’s partnership as co-parents and close friends.

The source added, “Tom’s focused on his kids and career. [He] likes spending time with Irina, but things are still very new.”

Brady and Shayk is still new in their relationship, it’s been less than a year the retired NFL player’s divorce from his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was confirmed in October 2022.