Doja Cat updates fans on viral neck brace picture

Doja Cat just updated fans on her neck brace situation.



An ET representative spoke with the 27-year-old singer on Wednesday in New York City at a Victoria's Secret celebration of The Tour '23, where she discussed an Instagram picture that alarmed some of her followers.

Doja uploaded a photo of herself wearing a neck brace on Wednesday along with the caption, "I'm fine my neck is fine." Her fans were worried about her safety after seeing the photo. There doesn't appear to be any cause for concern, though, as Doja has informed everyone that everything is alright.

"I’m surprised we aren’t seeing you with a neck brace tonight. What gives with that Instagram post?" ET inquired.

"So, my friend here, my date, my lovely date got whiplash and he takes it off sometimes and I stole it from him. I’m literally fine. Completely fine, my neck is great," said Doja.

The rapper-singer lost a ton of followers on social media last month, shortly after berating her own fan base and ordering them to "get a job."



The Attention artist reportedly lost more than 187,000 followers on Instagram alone. In addition, some of her largest Twitter followers cancelled their accounts in protest of the way she had been treating them.