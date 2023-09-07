Alabama Barker pays tribute to Travis Barker amid Kourtney’s surgery scare

Alabama Barker gave a sweet shout-out to her dad Travis Barker in an Instagram story shortly after Kourtney Kardashian detailed her “urgent fetal surgery” on the same platform.
Alabama, the 17-year-old daughter of Travis and Shanna Moakler, his ex-wife, posted a picture of a note left for her on her Instagram Story on Wednesday.
"You are my everything," the note read, signed off with "Dad."
Alabama wrote on the story, "Your (sic) truly the best dad @travisbarker."
In light of his wife Kourtney's recent medical scare, Travis has undoubtedly been thinking about his children lately.
Kourtney, who is expecting the couple's first child together, shared details of her medical ordeal on Instagram on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old reality star captioned a black and white picture of herself and Travis' hand, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery.”
“I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant,” she further wrote.
Kourtney, who is still carrying their baby, thanked Travis for agreeing to take time off from the Blink-182 tour to support her.
"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she wrote.
