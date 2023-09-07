Kate Middleton leaves Tom Cruise embarrassed with awkward rejection

File Footage





Kate Middleton had the chance to rub shoulders with the most prominent figures in Hollywood however, her interaction with Tom Cruise takes the cake on being one of the most awkward experiences so far.

The exchange took place at a 2022 movie premiere where Cruise and Middleton graced the red carpet side by side along with the Princess of Wales’ husband Prince William.

As she made her way up to the stairs, Cruise suspected her monochrome Roland Mouret gown would cause her trouble when walking up the steps and chivalrously offered to take her hand to help her.

The royal accepted the offer but eagle eyed fans noted that she soon moved her clutch to her hand which she presented to the Mission Impossible star in order to avoid Cruise making the same gesture again as she approached a second flight of stairs.

The clip captioned, 'Tom Cruise smitten with Princess Catherine' went on to receive a string of comments, all noting the awkward interaction.

"Must have been awkward for him, but he was just being a gentleman," one commented.

Another wrote: "I wouldn't want Tom Cruise touching me either!"

Many believed that Kate made the gesture as part of royal protocol which reportedly prevents physical contact, however there is no such rule mentioned in the handbook.