Beyoncé pays 90’s tribute to Tia Mowry at birthday LA concert

Beyoncé gave a respected shout-out to Tia Mowry at her birthday concert from Renaissance World Tour in L.A, Monday night.



At the pop star's birthday concert on Monday at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, a large number of celebrities attended. But when Queen Bey spotted the Sister, Sister star in the audience, she couldn't help but gush.

When Beyoncé was performing 1+1, a song she released in 2011, the Grammy winner noticed Mowry in the crowd and decided to bring back the '90s.

As a result, she impulsively changed the song to include lyrics from the '90s single Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!

Mowry and her twin sister Tamera were members of the vocal group Voices, which released the song Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!" more than twenty years ago. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1992 at position No. 76.

The tender moment left fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, speechless.

Tia Mowry shared a photo of the touching gesture on Instagram on Tuesday, writing that she was "so touched" and "can't believe that it truly happened."

Praising “Beyoncé’s undeniable talent”, she said that it “is only rivalled by her incredible kindness and generosity.”

“I felt so lucky to have been able to see her perform Renaissance on her birthday,” Mowry captioned the post, with an old photo of Tamera and her with Destiny's Child members.

“You can truly see how amazing and detailed an artist she is, and how much thought and love was put into this show,” Mowry added.



