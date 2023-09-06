Four soldiers martyred in repelled Chitral check post attack

Pakistan Army troops in a military vehicle. — ISPR/File

Four soldiers were martyred while fighting gallantly as the armed forces repulsed attacks on two military checkposts established near the Afghanistan border in the general area Kalash, District Chitral, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.



"On 6 September 2023, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons, attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, District Chitral," a statement released by the ISPR stated.

In retaliation, the military inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists as a group of dozen terrorists were killed.

During the fire exchange, 12 terrorists were sent to hell, while a large number of the militants were critically injured in a major victory for the armed forces.

The military's media wing said that the terrorists’ movement and concentration in the Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan had been identified and timely shared with the interim Afghan government.

"Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert," it added.

The ISPR stated that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it said, adding that the brave people of Chitral also stand firmly with the security forces in restricting the terrorists from ruining the peace of the area.

"Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," it concluded.

Nation cannot be "coerced" by terrorists: Gen Munir

The attack came days after, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir vowed that the nation cannot be “coerced” by “cowardly tactics of the terrorists” who hold the “misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state”.

As per the military’s media wing, the army chief passed the remarks while visiting Bannu in KP where, a day earlier, nine soldiers were martyred when a suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

“The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state,” Gen Munir said while interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area.

The COAS further said that the nation has “fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end”.

“The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he added.