Meghan Markle to make 'major announcement' after Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been laying low from the public eye as the couple drafted plans for a major announcement.

According to royal historian Tessa Dunlop, while speaking to New Magazine, the reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been facing divorce rumours was that the public has not seen them out and about for the longest time.

She added that the public demanded to see Meghan more and hence believed that there was trouble in paradise, especially when her latest outings saw the Duchess of Sussex without a ring.



"There's been divorce speculation circling, partly because we've become impatient about not having seen enough of her for a while," Tessa suggested adding, "We want more Meghan."

As per the royal historian, it was likely that Meghan was hoping to rile up the public in hopes to gauge them when making her 'official announcements'.

She elaborated that in order to "add to the value of the official announcements and events they're doing" Meghan decided to wait after Prince Harry's Invictus Games in order to let the world in on her latest plan.

She added: "There wouldn't be a high level of interest if we saw and heard from her all the time."



