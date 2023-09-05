Jamie Foxx makes first appearance with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp following health scare

Jamie Foxx stepped out with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp for the first time after he emerged from his 'medical emergency' which occurred back in April.

The Django Unchained actor, 55, was snapped enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over Labor Day weekend, per images taken by Page Six.

The pair, who donned matching attire, was seen happily kicking back as they enjoyed their sunny day outing and engaged in some cute and wholesome hand-holding PDA.

Huckstepp was wearing a white cropped halter top with black shorts, while the Oscar-winning actor mirrored lady love's beach fit with a white tee and black graphic pants.

They were also seen carrying matching fedora hats. Black sunglasses and white kicks accessorised this couple OOTD.



Later on, Foxx threw on a matching black-and-white graphic sweatshirt while Huckstepp donned a black hoodie with black sweatpants.



In one photo, the lovestruck duo stood outside a beach house, with Huckstepp on the deck and Foxx directly below her on the sand, a pair of binoculars in his hands.

In another, Foxx was seen along the shoreline adjusting the settings of his binoculars.

Before heading back, the pair paused to flash big smiles for the cameras and then got into their black SUV.

The beach getaway comes months after the Miami Vice actor was down with an undisclosed “medical complication.”

Foxx’s oldest daughter, actor Corinne Foxx, 29, wrote in a social media post, “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.”



Corinne then reassured readers that her father was well on his way to recovery.

For the They Clone Tyrone star, the weekend excursion is also a welcome respite following the allegations against him for his anti-semitic remarks.