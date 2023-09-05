Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 6 teases a much-anticipated Royal Wedding

Netflix’s hit royal drama, The Crown, is gearing up for its sixth and final season which is set to feature some of the biggest moments in the British Royal history.

Per the shows official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, teased a royal wedding in the upcoming season, however, it’s not the royal many that many would have expected it to be.

A picture of a document was shared which featured “Service of prayer and dedication following the marriage of His Royal Highness the Prince of Whales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall” alluding to the 2005 nuptials of then-Prince Charles’ with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

In the final season, Dominic West will continue to play Charles from the fifth season while Olivia Williams will play Camilla. The wedding is expected to be in one of the last few episodes of the show.

The Crown will also be portraying the final years of Princess Diana in which she was dating partner Dodi Al-Fayed. The show will also depict the 1997 car crash that took the life of the beloved royal and her partner, both of whom died in the crash.

Apart from the unfortunate incident, the show will showcase the budding romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who met while studying in Scotland’s St. Andrews University.

However, it is possible that the show ends before their 2011 wedding as Rufus Kampa will play William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will portray him during his late teenage years into his 20s. Meg Bellamy has been cast as Kate.

The Crown is expected to release on Netflix this fall.