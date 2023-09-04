Dame Judi Dench explains why she was ‘little disappointed’ after filming Skyfall

Dame Judi Dench has recently explained why she was little disappointed after filming Skyfall.



During an appearance on BBC One’s Countryfile on Sunday, the actress said that the movie creator told all the cast about spending time at the Scottish house but she got to know that they would be there for less than 24 hours.

Sharing her thoughts, Dench stated, “Albert Finney and I were going to go to Scotland and [we were told] “Oh you’ll be there for two weeks, certainly.”

“We got intensely excited. I said, ‘Oh my God.’ I said, ‘I love it so much’. Well, we flew up at something like 7:30 in the evening, I think and we arrived at our hotel, and we stayed there,” she continued.

Dench mentioned, “And we were in Glencoe at 5:30 in the morning. We were back on the 7:30pm plane at night.”

“So, the house in Skyfall was built on Ministry of Defense land at Aldershot,” she added.

Elsewhere on the show, Dench got emotional after Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin helped her see golden eagles despite her “weakening eyesight”.

After seeing golden eggs, Dench responded, “I’m very overcome. It is an enormous privilege. How often does anybody see that? Not very often.”