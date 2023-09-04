Hailey Bieber goes without security for Matilda Djerf pop-up event

Hailey Bieber made an unexpected appearance at Djerf's pop-up shop in New York City.
According to an eyewitness account provided to Page Six, Bieber arrived at the bustling Soho location on a Saturday afternoon, opting not to have any security detail with her.
Instead, she casually walked in from the street accompanied by a friend.
Hailey Bieber, the mogul behind Rhode Skin, sported a gray crop top that showcased her well-toned abs, along with denim shorts and an oversized black jacket.
Her stylish ensemble was accentuated by a prominent "B" necklace, dark sunglasses, gold earrings, and eye-catching bright red pumps. Her brunette hair was elegantly pulled back into a claw clip.
She enjoyed an iced coffee from Bluestone Lane while engaging in conversation with Matilda about the clothing items available in-store.
According to an insider, Bieber selected the popular Tie Tank Top along with several other pieces from Matilda Djerf's collection.
A fortunate few fans who had patiently waited in the hours-long line for entry into the pop-up shop were treated to a glimpse of the supermodel as she shopped.
Hailey shared a brief glimpse of her visit on her Instagram Story, captioning a video with, "Came to see Angel @matildadjerf."
The video featured Matilda Djerf posing in a stylish black mini dress.
