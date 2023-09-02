Maestro makeup artist Kazu Hiro reacts to Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose criticism

File Footage

Maestro makeup designer Kazu Hiro has recently shared reaction to Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in the upcoming film.



“I wasn’t expecting that to happen. I feel sorry that I hurt some people’s feelings,” said Hiro during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Hiro pointed out, “My and Bradley’s goal was to portray Lenny as authentic as possible.”

“Lenny had a really iconic look that everybody knows — there’s so many pictures out there because he’s photogenic, too — such a great person and also inspired so many people,” explained the makeup artist.

Hiro explained, “So, we wanted to respect the look too on the inside. That’s why we did several different tests and went through lots of decisions and that was the outcome in the movie. That was our [actual] intention.”

Cooper, who also directed the film, was slammed in past weeks over wearing a prosthetic nose, which they called it “inauthentic portrayal of Jewish people”.

Bernstein’s daughter, Jamie Bernstein who was also present at the press conference defended Cooper’s use of the prosthetic in the movie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Bernstein added, “It’s just such an annoying distraction. The people who were waiting to get mad about something were just waiting to pounce.”