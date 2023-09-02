Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pay special birthday tribute to Beyonce at her concert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised music lovers at Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour show in Los Angeles on Friday night, paying special tribute to the singer in silver outfits.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed Beyonce's music at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California during their first public appearance together since Prince Harry's return from Asian tour amid split rumours.

Both Harry and Meghan, known to be fans of the musician and previously met the 32-time Grammy Award winner and her husband Jay Z at the London premiere of The Lion King film in 2019, wore silver dresses to pay birthday tribute to the Cuff It singer who turned 42 on Monday.

Beyonce asked fans to wear silver colour in honour of the zodiac period Virgo season for the final dates of her world tour that began back in May, saying: "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22."



Former Suits star Meghan looked stunning as she rocked silver sequined pencil skirt while her mother Ragland wore a silver satin blouse. The Duke wore light grey, blazer to match the colour scheme.



The couple’s appearance at the Los Angeles concert comes just days after the release of Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, The Heart of Invictus.

Some royal fans mocked Harry for his seriousness at the music gig, saying he was not full of himself as Meghan appeared guarding him.

While few others called the US-based couple's latest stunt a reaction to the royal family's snub to the Sussexes as King Charles did not invite them at Balmoral to mark the Queen Elizabeth's first death anniversary.