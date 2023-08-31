Amanda Holden breaks silence on Andrew Tate criticism over her revealing snap

Amanda Holden has no plans to wear modest clothes amidst Andrew Tate's criticism over her revealing snap.

The Britain's Got Talent adjudicator aged 52, remains resolute in her style choices, asserting that she won't be embracing a more modest wardrobe anytime soon.

Addressing previous criticism for her daring ensembles, Amanda emphasized that she dresses for her own satisfaction and not to conform to others' expectations.

Notably, during the 2020 series of the UK talent show, her choice of a deeply plunging gown triggered a significant 235 Ofcom complaints.

Asked if she would be covered up by The Telegraph, Amanda said: 'Absolutely not! I will always listen to myself first, because I dress for me – nobody else.

'So if you do one day see me dressed in a Victorian bathing suit, it’s because everything has dropped to the floor and I’ve decided, today is the day I’m going to start covering up.'

She added: 'Honestly, I can’t see that happening any time soon, darling.'

Amanda also discussed controversial media personality Andrew Tate who criticised her for a bikini snap she shared on social media.

The former kickboxer, who is to stand trial on rape and human-trafficking charges, wrote: 'You are a wife and a mother and youre [sic] far past a teenager. There is no need for this post.'

Amanda laughed off his criticism however, saying she has reached an age where she no longer worries what other people think of her.

Another revealing outfit the star donned became one of the most complained about TV moments of 2017, with 663 viewers contacting the regulator over it.