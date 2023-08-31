Kanye West teases 'Crazy' new album amid anti-semitism controversy, featuring Bianca Censori

Kanye West's album emerges on the horizon amidst career revival.

Kanye West who faced career turbulence following an anti-Semitism scandal, is making a resounding comeback with his forthcoming album set to drop soon.

This exciting news comes on the heels of a recent controversy when he was caught in an indecent exposure incident on a boat in Italy, with his partner Bianca Censori.



According to inside sources, West has been diligently crafting this album throughout the summer, and early listeners have described it as nothing short of crazy.

While NBC News was the first to report on this musical revival, reports suggest that West and Censori invited select individuals into their recording studio for a sneak peek, with one insider exclaiming, "New music is imminent!"

This album marks a significant return for the 46-year-old Atlanta-born artist, following the release of Donda 2 in February 2022, which was exclusively available on his innovative $214.50 Stem Player, bypassing traditional streaming platforms and physical formats.

West's last solo track before this album was Censori Overload, dropped and subsequently deleted on January 7, with Someday We'll All Be Free preceding it on December 24.

Kanye West Rumored to Join Travis Scott on Utopia Tour

Kanye West may soon be hitting the stage again, with rumors swirling that he could join forces with Travis Scott for the Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus.

The 24-date tour is set to kick off on September 25th at the iconic United Center in Chicago, promising a star-studded spectacle for fans.



