Sofía Vergara FLIRTS with comedian on America’s Got Talent

Sofía Vergara admits being single on one of the latest episodes of AGT.



On America's Got Talent, Sofa Vergara made it obvious that she is "single."

Following a flirtatious exchange with stand-up comic Ahren Belisle on Tuesday's broadcast of the show, the Modern Family alum revealed to viewers that she was single.

The participant, who utilizes a text-to-speech program because he has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal and delivers jokes that way, made use of autocorrect during his performance.

“Go fetch Sofía Viagra,” Belisle ordered his dog. “Oh, no. … I meant Sofía Vergara.”

He continued by saying that by "hit[ting] on Sofa," he had achieved one of his stage objectives.

After complimenting his performance, Heidi Klum queried a fellow judge about whether she had ever been referred to as "Sofa Viagra."

“No, they have called me like that before, but I’m single,” the actress, 51, said with a big grin as the audience cheered.

After seven years of marriage, Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, announced their divorce in July.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the separated couple revealed in a joint statement last month.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”