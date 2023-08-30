Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘can’t be part-time royals’ but Prince Andrew can

Prince Harry seemingly been ousted from his family after he detailed the many underlying familial issues with the Royal Family in his memoir Spare.



Harry stepped down from his senior royal role with wife Meghan Markle back in 2020 to move to US and begin a new life separate from The Firm. The couple may have lost their HRH titles but they still retain their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Royal author Tom Quinn opined that King Charles and Prince William do not seem to be happy with the current arrangement of giving some sort of privilege to Harry and Meghan.

“The whole emphasis between King Charles and Prince William is that you cannot go against the late Queen’s firm belief that you can’t be a part-time royal,” he explained. “You can’t hobnob with celebrities in America for six months and then come back here and pick and choose which events you want to be part of.”

Quinn explained that the late Queen was did not like the idea of not fully devoting yourself to one role as she herself had spent 70 years as the monarch. “I don’t think Charles and William will agree to that simply because Elizabeth hated the idea.”

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew, who had been stripped off of his royal titles in last after reaching a settlement in the sexual abuse case, had been welcomed back into the Royal Family fold. Despite the fact that the late Queen had been the one to strip those titles off.

The disgraced Duke was spotted riding in the car with William and Kate as they headed for the Sunday church service at Balmoral, where the family has gathered for a summer break.

Quinn was of the view that aside from letting his grandmother, Harry risks “dragging the Royal Family into the whole American way of doing things.”