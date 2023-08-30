Florence Pugh: People are 'scared' of how 'comfortable I'm with my body'

Florence Pugh isn't trying to hide her imperfections

Florence Pugh is embracing her body for what it is.

In an interview with Elle Magazine for its October edition, the Black Widow actress quipped she isn’t afraid to show off her skin because she is “not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh.”

Known for her statement red carpet looks, Pugh recently stripped down naked for a scene in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, released last month.

“I speak the way I do about my body because I’m not trying to hide the cellulite on my thigh or the squidge in between my arm and my boob: I would much rather lay it all out,” the actress explained.

“I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself,” she continued.

Last July, Pugh sparked scrutiny after she sported a nipple-baring Valentino gown at the brand’s Haute Couture show in Rome.

Referencing the backlash, she told the publication: “It’s the freedom that people are scared of; the fact I’m comfortable and happy. Keeping women down by commenting on their bodies has worked for a very long time.

“I think we’re in this swing now where lots of people are saying, ‘I don’t give a [expletive].’ Unfortunately, we’ve become so terrified of the human body that we can’t even look at my two little cute nipples behind fabric in a way that isn’t sexual."

“We need to keep reminding everybody that there is more than one reason for women’s bodies [to exist],” Pugh added.