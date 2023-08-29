Friends’ writer describes David Schwimmer’s one gesture as her ‘high point’ on the show

Friends’ writer Patty Lin has recently revealed how David Schwimmer’s one gesture really set the bar high for her on the show.

In her new memoir, End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood, Lin, who was part of the Friends writing team during Season 7, opened up about her experience on the set and how Schwimmer’s act made her finally seen.

“David Schwimmer, who was directing the episode, came over to give instructions. He told her, ‘Patty, can you scooch closer to the door?’ I scooched, thrilled that instead of saying, ‘Hey, you,’ Schwimmer addressed me by name.”

Lin shared that Schwimmer, who played Ross Gellar in the series, was the “high point” of her Friends’ experience.

“Really, it takes so little for a celebrity to seem like a decent person. That night was the high point of my Friends experience,” she wrote.

Lin added, “For once, I felt like I had something to do with the show.”

Meanwhile, Lin mentioned that she enjoyed working Schwimmer’s direction, she noted that sometimes actors’ input had nothing “positive” to add in the show.

“The lead stars brought up problems, they didn’t suggest feasible solutions. Seeing themselves as the characters, they often argued that they would never do or say such-and-such. The cast behaved as if they weren’t just Big Stars but also Serious Actors even though Friends was never going to be Citizen Kane,” added the writer.