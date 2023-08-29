Justin Bieber opts for an odd outfit for wife Hailey Bieber’s glamorous event

Justin Bieber did not seem to spend a lot of time dressing up for his wife Hailey Bieber’s classy and glamourous Rhode event which took place on Monday, August 28.

Hailey, 26, was dressed a chic strawberry red mini strapless Ermanno Scervino dress with matching Maison Ernest heels while her hair was tied in an elegant up-do. She accessorised with a Ferragamo purse, a jewelled ‘B’ necklace and a simple gold ankle bracelet, via Page Six.

She complemented the look the strawberry-shaped studs in theme with her newly launched product.

Meanwhile, the musician, 29, donned a grey hoodie, sweat shorts and pair of bright yellow crocs over white socks to the extravagant soirée in New York City.

The Rhode founder shared glimpses from the event on her Instagram Stories and an IG post that read, “STRAWBERRY GLAZE DAY!!!!!!!!!Feeling over the moon today.” She went on to add, “thank you thank you thank you!”

The Peaches singer also took to his Instagram to share some snaps from the launch event. He added three heart-eyed emojis in the caption, while writing, baby girl with the @rhode @krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE”

In the carousel shared, Justin is seen waiting in line to get donuts while Hailey reaches to grab something. The image selection seemed chaotic as the singer ended up sharing the first image twice in the end.

The post comes at the heels of his comeback on Instagram after months last week amid reports of him parting ways with his long-time manager Scooter Braun.