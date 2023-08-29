Bachelorette star Josh Seiter dies 'unexpectedly' due to mental health issues

Josh Seiter was only 36 at the time of passing

Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter has died. He was 36.

The news of his death was announced by Seiter’s family on his Instagram via a statement, reading: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing.”

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The family acknowledged the “heartache” they were feeling at “Joshua’s passing pains [them] beyond measure,” adding they are able to “find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace.”

At the end of the statement, they urged anyone “who is experiencing a mental health crisis” to reach out for help.

The reality TV star’s last Instagram update featured a selfie of him smiling, accompanied by a caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Seiter, who competed on the Bachelorette in 2015, was vocal about his frequent struggles with mental health.

He also came out as bisexual at the beginning of this year, revealing he had been dating a man named David.

Seiter and David got engaged in June.