Prince Harry 'regrets' quitting Royal Family as people begin to 'lose interest'

Prince Harry is second-guessing his impulsive decision to quit the Royal Family.



The Duke of Sussex stepped down from his position as a working royal alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and moved to California with their two children in hopes of living a more private life.

Tom Quinn, author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, has now suggested that the former royal has begun to regret his decision to let go of his title at the whim of the moment.

And though Quinn doubled down on Harry’s claims about being subjected to horrible treatment during his time in the UK, the expert reflected on his uncertain future which voids him of his connection to the Royal Family.

"In Spare and elsewhere, Harry's made it very clear he feels horribly, badly treated,” Quinn shared with the Daily Express. "But I think he's already beginning to regret it because he understands the value of being a member of the Royal Family."

He continued: "As someone who worked for Harry when they were at Windsor at Frogmore said to me: 'What are they going to do when people lose interest in all the complaining? What happens when the complaining has to stop? What positive role can he have as a royal?'"

Quinn’s prediction comes on the heels of an unfortunate few months for Harry and Meghan, who are currently knuckling down to salvage their media empire.