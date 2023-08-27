Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert tie the knot in a ‘fairytale’ wedding

The Dancing with the Stars alums, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, became life partners as they tied the knot in Monterey County, California on Saturday, August 26, after eight years together.

In a feature published by People Magazine, the nuptials were confirmed with an exclusive insight into the ceremony and first look at the newly-wedded couple.

The ceremony was officiated by Hough’s brother-in-law and then the bride and groom exchanged both personal and traditional vows.

The wedding festivities had kicked off on Thursday with a welcome party at a beautiful cliffside estate in Carmel, which Hough, 38, dubbed as ‘one of the most breathtaking places’ and ‘like a fairytale.’

It was followed up by a ‘a big love fest,’ per Hough, with a garden rehearsal dinner with family and the wedding party.

The theme for the wedding was ‘regal’ but ‘rustic.’ On picking out a forest for the venue, Erbert explained to the outlet the significance behind the place. “We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees,” she shared.

“They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We're here, planting our seeds to grow our family.”

The wedding was attended by many of the couple’s famous friends including Julianne Hough, Jenna Johnson, Frieda Pinto, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos, Shawn Johnson, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Robert and Kym Herjavec and Alfonso Ribeiro.

The two met when Erbert joined Hough and his sister, Julianne Hough, on their Move Live Tour in 2014. While touring with the Houghs the following year, the pair officially started dating in July 2015.