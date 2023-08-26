Close call for Paris Jackson: Intruder invades home amid her daring release

In a concerning incident this Wednesday, the 25-year-old scion of music legend Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, had her home targeted in a home invasion attempt.

The trespasser successfully breached the perimeter, gaining access to the backyard. Fortunately, Paris was not present at the time, but an attentive friend staying at the property swiftly caught wind of the intrusion, according to sources from law enforcement.

The friend headed to the backyard and accosted the intruder, who fled and was nowhere to be found by the time the authorities arrived.

However, the police did file a report purportedly intended to bolster their patrol of the vicinity, per law enforcement insiders.

No one was injured during the home invasion, which took place in the Los Angeles area, but the intruder remains at large.

The incident comes five years after Paris obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she accused of stalking her.

Paris claimed she briefly encountered her alleged stalker in June 2018 when he appeared at the recording studio where she was working.

Pairs has just unveiled the music video for her new song Hit Your Knees.

The singer dropped the video on Thursday, which is packed with religious imagery and the use of religious imagery hearkens back to Madonna's famous Like A Prayer video, which sparked huge controversy when it was released in 1990.

Michael Jackson shared Paris with his second wife Debbie Rowe, who married him the year of his divorce from his first wife Lisa Marie Presley.

