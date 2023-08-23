Selena Gomez reacts to an eerie AI version of her singing ex The Weeknd’s song

Selena Gomez was caught by surprise as she stumbled upon an AI-generated version of her ex The Weeknd’s song, Starboy.

What shocked her that it was her voice singing the 2016 hit song.

A fan account on Instagram posted the audio clip of the AI-generated song with Gomez’s photo edited to match the song title’s original artwork. The post, which was captioned in Turkish, said “How did you find Selena's viral cover of starboy voiced with artificial intelligence?”

Selena’s AI-generated voice sings the infamous bridge of the song, “House so empty, need a centrepiece / Twenty racks a table, cut from ebony / Cut that ivory into skinny pieces / Then she clean it with her face, man, I love my baby, ah / You talkin’ money, need a hearin’ aid / You talkin’ ‘bout me, I don’t see the shade / Switch up my style, I take any lane / I switch up my cup, I kill any pain.”

Upon listening to the version of her voice, Gomez had a chilling reaction:

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship timeline



Gomez and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, dated for 10 months, connecting two months after his split from on-off girlfriend Bella Hadid.

Starboy came out just two months before the pair had confirmed their romance with a PDA-packed date night in Los Angeles in January 2017.

During their brief relationship, the Only Murders in the Building star went through a major medical procedure amid her ongoing battle with Lupus. The singer and actress had quietly undergone a kidney transplant and The Weeknd was by his girlfriend's side throughout the recovery, scheduling his performances around her surgery, per an insider quoted by People Magazine at the time.

However, in late October 2017, the pair broke up with sources claiming that Gomez got back together with longtime on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Although, Gomez denied any rumours of tensions as she told Billboard that they ended things as “best friends.”

In March 2018, The Weeknd dropped his EP, My Dear Melancholy, five months after his split, which fans were quick to deduce was inspired from their relationship. The song, Call Out My Name, was vividly referenced in the song.