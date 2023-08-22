Miley Cyrus reacts to 'Hannah Montana' finale 'The Drama'

Miley Cyrus takes a journey back to 'Hannah Montana' ahead of new single release.

Miley Cyrus, the versatile pop superstar, is peering into the past just before the release of her single, Used to Be Young.

This trip down memory lane had her reminiscing about a cherished chapter of her career.



On Monday, August 21, the 30-year-old singer immersed herself in a fan-favorite scene from the series finale of her iconic Disney Channel original series, Hannah Montana.

As she watched her fictional counterpart, Miley Stewart, bid farewell to her home in an emotionally charged moment, Cyrus couldn't help but chuckle at some of her younger self's acting choices.

With a smile, Cyrus imitated her character's melodramatic blown kiss, commenting, "The drama."

As the younger Cyrus' voiced in the background belts out a vocal riff, she continued the act, jesting, "This is how I say goodbye to everyone now." She then offers her own tongue-in-cheek rendition of the farewell run.

Just before the clip concludes, Cyrus took a moment of reflection, contemplating how she has evolved since her Disney Channel days.

"Hannah's for kids," she declared with a touch of humor, "Miley's for grown-a** men in heels."



