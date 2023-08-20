Meghan Markle under fire for 'ironic' message ahead of Invictus Games

Meghan Markle, who's is likely to join her husband Prince Harry at key next month's key event in Europe, is making headlines about her possible stunt.



The Duchess of Sussex has come under fire for an "ironic" message she is set to deliver at the Invictus Games in Germany.



The Duchess is set to deliver a personal message to the wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who will be competing at the event, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.

Levin believes Prince Harry's wife will focus on a message of “courage and resilience”, something she said is "ironic".



The expert added: "Meghan is going to be there [Invictus Games]. She is going to speak to the veterans about courage and resilience. I thought that was quite ironic, because she represents neither of those things."

It comes after King Charles III's younger son Harry gave fans a teaser of his upcoming Netflix documentary, focusing the games. The trailer for Heart of Invictus saw Harry speak about his experience of setting up the initiative and delved into his relationship with veterans.

One notable absentee from the first trailer of the series was his wife, Meghan, but it remains unclear as to whether she will be missing from the show itself.

"There was an advert for the series, and he struck me more like the Harry I knew in 2017 when I was writing his biography", Levin told GB News.



"He was brilliant with the soldiers who were damaged mentally or physically. They said he’d given them a wish to live. I said to him, ‘do you use this as a way of helping you with your own mental health issues," the expert added.

“I thought he would throw me out, he waited about a minute to answer, and he said ‘you’re right, it does help me’. I just wonder if he is coming out of the pit he has been in and he’s becoming more like a man himself. He’s in a very bad, miserable state. He was happy before, but he isn’t now."

Harry is set to travel to Germany for the next tournament which begins on September 9. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's series to be dropped by the streaming service on August 30.