24-member interfaith committee set up to address Jaranwala incident

Men study the damaage to a building after the riot in Jaranwala on August 17, 2023 — AFP

The Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Church of Pakistan on Sunday formed a 24-member committee to address the tragic incident in Faisalabad’s Jaranwala, foster interfaith and interdenominational unity, and quell extremist narratives.



On August 16, a crowd vandalised several churches and set scores of houses on fire in Jaranwala town of the industrial district of Faisalabad after a few miscreants made announcements in mosques inciting the mob to attack under allegations of blasphemy.

Co-chaired by PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Church of Pakistan President Bishop Azad Marshal, the committee comprises diverse leaders including Bishop Aleem Anwar, Bishop Arshad Joseph, Pir Naqibur Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Haseebur Rehman, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, APP reported.

Ashrafi stresses need for tolerance

During an interaction with the media, Ashrafi said that building a peaceful and resilient Pakistan required active participation from all segments of society.

He stressed the inclusion of leaders from various religions in the 24-member committee, bridging the gap between Muslim and Christian leaders.

“We must strive to cultivate tolerance, respect, and patience in our society and reject any attempts to exploit religion for personal or political gains,” he added.

He further noted that concerted efforts would be made across all levels to discourage illegal actions under the guise of blasphemy or religious insult.

Ashrafi said the PUC had pledged to provide assistance to the young victims of the Jaranwala incident, announcing their commitment to organize arrangements for the affected girls’ dowries as part of their ongoing support efforts.