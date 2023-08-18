Lily Allen weighs in on addiction to fame and her sobriety journey





File Footage

Lily Allen has recently weighed in on her unhealthy obsession with “fame” while she also struggles with alcohol and drugs addiction before getting “sober”.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the singer discussed early years of her career as “a bit of a haze”.

“From 18 to about four or five years ago just feels like a bit of a haze, because I was literally just off my face the whole time,” said the 38-year-old.

The actress continued, “I was using fame as well - that was an addiction in itself.”

Lily entered the music industry in 2006 and battled with addiction throughout her singing career. However, she decided to leave the industry after facing problems promoting her album No Shame in 2018.

It’s been four years to Lily’s sobriety journey as she has given up music and pursue her career in acting.

Lately, Lily is featured in a West End revival of The Pillowman, which she’s going to wrap up next month. However, she confessed she’s more interested in acting than music.

“I still get to play with the human experience, but I don't have to put my heart on my sleeve as much,” added the actress.

Earlier in March, Lily opened up about her four years of sobriety after settling down with husband David Harbour and two daughters in New York.

Speaking on This Morning, Lily stated, “It is weird. My life has changed so much. I'm four years clean and sober, I have a new husband, we're sorting our lives out in America.”